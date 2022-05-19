CACHE — The Cache community will come out and mingle downtown Saturday to celebrate this year’s Summer in the Streets festival.
The festival had its post-COVID-19 return last year, and according to Amanda Ralston, vice president of the Cache Area Chamber, the return celebration was a big success.
“We had about 3,000 people come out last year,” Ralston said. “I’m hoping for that many or more this year.”
For this year’s festival, a new event has been added, a live mural painting competition that will take place at several locations in downtown Cache.
Six selected mural artists from the Cache area will take on different storefronts in Cache. They will be given time to do prep work Friday for their buildings, and on Saturday, starting at noon, the artists will have six hours to complete their murals.
“When they’re finished, we’ll keep the murals up for three years,” Ralston said. “After that, the business owners can choose whether to keep them as they are or contact the artists to have them repainted.”
The festival itself begins at 11 a.m. and will take up most of Cache’s downtown business district. There will be 55 vendors lining the streets, offering food, face painting, jewelry, beer and more.
A particularly popular vendor, according to Ralston, is Kochendorfer Brewing Company. Based in Duncan, the brewery first set up a booth at the festival last year, where Ralston said they saw immediate success.
“As one of their trucks would arrive with beer, another one would basically already be going back to get more,” Ralston said.
Another popular feature at the festival is a petting zoo, which will feature animals of various kinds, including monkeys, goats and snakes.
Ralston said that the festival is not only a great opportunity for the Cache community to come out and see each other after the long pandemic, but also, with events like the mural contest, a chance for people from outside the community to see it in a new light.
“I want to see Cache become more of an artsy community,” Ralston said. “The town is growing, and I want people to see that we’re more than just a school. We’re a community”