CACHE — Corey Lampkin was only following his native Okie instincts when the roof caved in around him Tuesday night.
The Cache resident was standing at his back door watching a storm as the dark skies lit up with streaks of lightning. The wind and the hail beat against the roof of the home where he lived with his fiancé Jennifer West and their dog Zoe.
Lampkin had just finished cooking a “juicy flank steak” and had settled down with West in their living room to eat dinner and watch some TV when the storm started. On Wednesday morning, as the couple picked through the aftermath, his steak was still sitting on a tray table next to his chair, coated with a layer of dust and insulation, the blue sky of morning shining in from above.
“I had been standing right here watching it. It was coming strong out of the east for about 20 minutes, the wind and the hail. And then it just flipped and started coming from the west really hard,” Lampkin said. “The glass door was shaking; the whole house was shaking. Right about the time I turned to get the heck out of there it all came down on me. The roof ripped off and got thrown across the street.”
Meanwhile, in the back bedroom, West and Zoe were huddling under a mattress waiting for the storm to pass. When the roof pulled up, she heard the crash and suspected the worst.
“I thought I’d lost my love right then,” West said.
But Lampkin was still there. He was covered under insulation and debris, but he was alive and trying to get out of the path of Mother Nature.
“I couldn’t see. I couldn’t breathe. My adrenaline was pumping. I was mostly worried about where she was. Fortunately, she remembered what I always told her to do in these situations. Unlike what I did. She got in the bedroom and pulled the mattress on top of her and the dog,” Lampkin said. “I ended up fine. It took me forever to get that insulation out of my lungs and stop coughing. I finally made my way into where she was and got under the mattress.”
The storm carried on for another 30 minutes, he said. Lampkin stayed calm throughout the destruction, as evidenced by a video he shot on his phone after making it out of the debris and into the bedroom. In the video, Lampkin repeatedly reassured West that they would make it through the storm intact.
After the storm subsided, Lampkin surveyed the damage.
“I’ve lived here for 25 years and never experienced anything like this. I’ve had a few shingles ripped off, maybe some siding, but never half of my roof picked up and thrown across the street,” Lampkin said.
A power pole in front of Lampkin’s house had snapped in two, either from the force of the winds or impact of debris from his roof. In a pasture across the road pieces of the roof could be seen, including a satellite dish that had been thrown well over 100 yards.
“The whole infrastructure of the house is compromised. There is no way to rebuild this house. But things happen. All this stuff is replaceable. It comes and goes. We’re safe, and that’s what matters,” Lampkin said.
The insurance assessors were scheduled to arrive on Wednesday afternoon, and Lampkin said he was thankful that he paid a premium that “would replace my toothbrush if I lost it.”
Lampkin’s home wasn’t the only structure in Cache damaged during the storm. The awning of a Chisholm Corner gas station on the corner of H Avenue and Cache Road was mangled by the wind. Crews from Hope Equipment & Construction in Duncan were already working on taking the awning down Wednesday morning.
“We got some storm damage, including several tree limbs that blew down,” Cache Mayor Scott Brown said. “The City will be out this week to try and help people clean up some of the debris.”
There were no serious injuries reported, according to Brown.