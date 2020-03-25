CACHE — Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cache’s mayor declared a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic warnings.
The proclamation, signed by Mayor Shawn Komahcheet, cited the World Health Organization pandemic warning as well as President Donald Trump and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s declarations of states of emergency for the city’s actions.
Komahcheet cited social distancing as a method to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as the root cause for issuing the proclamation.
The Cache Community Center, all city parks and the storm shelter are closed and all events previously scheduled at these locations have been canceled or postponed. The facilities will remain open in a “drive thru only” basis.
No permits will be given for gatherings, meeting and events or construction permits until the expiration.
All meetings of the City of Cache authorities, boards, commissions, committees and trusts are postponed and/or canceled.
Cache Municipal Court dockets will continue as scheduled. Steps will be taken to ensure no close contact between those attending. Schedule could change based on the advice of the Municipal Judge or the mayor.
All in-person gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes, including community, civil, public, leisure, faith-based or sporting events, as well as parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities are “strongly discouraged.”
Businesses with drive-thru abilities may continue with limited operations. All restaurants, cafes, bars and coffee shops will be closed with the exception of take out or delivery. All local gyms and exercise facilities are to be closed, as well.
The proclamation became effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. April 12.