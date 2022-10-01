AMBER — A 13-year-old boy was killed and a Cache man remains hospitalized from a late-evening wreck in Caddo County on Sept. 24.
Jon Thomas Zerzavy, 13, died at the scene of the wreck on Interstate 44, near Amber, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family. He was celebrating his Sept. 21 birthday with a trip to the OU Sooners’ home football game with Kansas State.
David Hicks, 45, was taken to Grady County Memorial Hospital and transferred to OU Health in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. He suffered severe fractures and internal injuries to his face, chest and lungs.
Deidre Hicks was driving a vehicle southwest on the Interstate when another driver, Eric Armando Nunez, traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear driver’s side, sending the vehicle off the roadway to the right, according to the OHP. Hicks’ vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest.
Deidre Hicks, 36, was treated and released from OU Health for unspecified injuries, and a 12-year-old passenger identified as Zerzavy’s best friend, was admitted to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City in fair condition.
Nunez, 33, of Tuttle, was not injured. Investigators believe he was driving under the influence.
Records indicate Nunez was charged in Grady County District Court on Monday with felony charges of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality accident. He is in jail on $1 million bond.
