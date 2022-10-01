AMBER — A 13-year-old boy was killed and a Cache man remains hospitalized from a late-evening wreck in Caddo County on Sept. 24.

Jon Thomas Zerzavy, 13, died at the scene of the wreck on Interstate 44, near Amber, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family. He was celebrating his Sept. 21 birthday with a trip to the OU Sooners’ home football game with Kansas State.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.