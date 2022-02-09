Ballots closed on several school board and special elections in Southwest Oklahoma Tuesday, bringing excitement to some and disappointment to others.
Several school bond issues were decided, the largest of which in the area were one in Cache for $36.369 million and one in Marlow totaling $34.1 million.
In Cache, Proposition 1 passed 329 to 188, or 63 percent for the proposition and 36 percent against. The bond will allocate $19.5 million for a new field house for Cache Middle School and $15.8 million to remodel the middle school, to include adding six new classrooms (including two new science labs), a seminar room, a new library and additional office space. The existing field house will be demolished, then replaced with a new one.
Proposition 2, for $1 million, passed 364 to 157, or 69.87 percent to 30.13 percent. This bond will go toward buying new buses.
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance anticipates that construction will begin in late summer this year. He also expressed gratitude to voters in his district.
“We’re just so appreciative of our community,” Hance said. “It goes to show what a great place this is to live. It’s a great day to be a Bulldog.”
In Marlow, voters passed a $34 million, 20-year school bond which will include funds for building a new performing arts center, as well as a new field house and eight new high school classrooms. The bond passed handily, 780 to 260, or 75 percent to 25 percent.
Bishop Public School passed an $8.1 million bond 73 to 44, or 62.39 percent to 37.61 percent. The bond will go toward construction of a middle school. Currently, the district only serves students up to the sixth grade. With the passage of the bond, Bishop Public School will serve seventh- and eighth-grade students.
Some propositions were less well received, including one for the Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center district, which had two propositions on the ballot.
The first proposition was meant to increase millage charged in the district, from one mill-per-dollar of assessed property value, to five mills. It lost 481 to 1,729 or 21.76 percent to 78.24 percent.
The second proposition, to make the new millage permanent, was defeated 353 to 1,844, or 16.03 percent to 83.93 percent.
Tony Hancock, the superintendent for the Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center, said he felt a recent bout of social media criticism was in part to blame for the propositions being struck down.
“We saw a recent blast on social media, with a lot of misinformation,” Hancock said.
Hancock said he was unsure if the measure would reappear on the ballot in the future, but said he was interested in finding new ways to reach out to the community for help in funding construction he feels is necessary at the center.
“Now that we know who is adamantly opposed to this, we can do a better job reaching out to them and seeing what we can do to address their concerns,” Hancock said.
A school board primary election was on ballot in the Carnegie Public School district, for board Office No. 2. The nominees were William Boettger Jr., Brad Holsted and Shannon Ware.
Under state election law, if more than two candidates are running for a seat in a primary, and no candidate receives more than half the votes, the two candidates with the most votes will compete in a runoff election. This was the case in Carnegie.
Boettger Jr. has been disqualified, with 13 percent of the vote. Ware, with 47 percent, will compete with Holsted, who received 39 percent. Boettger received 56 votes, Holsted garnered 163 votes and Ware had 196 votes. The runoff will be decided in the April 5 Board of Education general election.
In Hobart, Eddie Bynum defeated challengers Brandon Ammerman and Heith Polm for school board Office No. 2. Bynum had 125 votes, or 64.77 percent, to Ammerman’s 14, or 7.25 percent. Polm had 54 votes, or 27.98 percent.
Two special elections were also held, one in Walters to determine the new council member for District 4. David Mitchell defeated Stephanie Smallwood 59 to 29, or 67.05 percent to 32.95 percent.
A special election in Duke was to determine whether the town would continue its franchise agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma for electric services for the next 25 years. The proposition passed 36-0.