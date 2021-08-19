A Comanche County man has been named district attorney for Comanche and Cotton counties.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has appointed Kyle Cabelka as district attorney for District 5. Cabelka’s appointment fills the vacancy created when Fred C. Smith retired on June 30.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected by Governor Stitt to serve as District Attorney of Comanche and Cotton counties,” said Cabelka, in a press release. “It means a lot to me to continue to serve as a prosecutor in my hometown. I look forward to partnering with local law enforcement to make Southwest Oklahoma a safer place for our families and communities.”
Cabelka has worked in this District Attorney’s office since he was in law school at Oklahoma City University. He began interning as a licensed legal intern in Comanche and Cotton counties in May 2011. After receiving his Juris Doctor in 2013, he continued his career there as an assistant district attorney through 2016 when he was promoted to serve as first assistant.
“Kyle Cabelka has years of experience upholding justice and the rule of law in his community and I am confident he will succeed in this new role and continue to protect Oklahomans,” Stitt said in a press release.
Smith, the top prosecutor for Comanche and Cotton counties since June 9, 2009, announced his retirement July 30 during a staff meeting. He was appointed to the post in 2009 by then-Gov. Brad Henry following the retirement of Robert Schulte. Smith won the post in the 2010 election as well as in 2014 and 2018.
Cabelka prosecuted felony and misdemeanor crimes as first assistant and advised Comanche and Cotton counties’ elected officials on legal matters related to their offices. He led Comanche County’s Multi-Disciplinary Team, formed under state statute, to protect children from abuse, and organized and participated in diversion programs covering mental health and drug court, among other areas. He was also responsible for providing training on legal updates for local law enforcement, coordinated case prosecution with victims, and handled out-of-county conflict cases as assigned by the AG’s office.
“I’m excited Mr. Cabelka is willing to step up and serve in the capacity of District Attorney. Our DA’s play a critical role in the criminal justice system and I have confidence in Mr. Cabelka’s abilities to perform this vital public safety role,” said Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, in press release.