The BXTRM coalition will encourage Lawton residents to live healthy and have some fun with the BXTRM Fall Fest.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan.
The purpose of the festival is to promote health and wellness in the Lawton area, and to bring together the various non-profit charity organizations in the community, according to its organizers.
The event will include 60 vendors and food trucks, various musical performances from around the Lawton and Oklahoma City area, two bounce houses for kids, and a gymnastic circuit performed by Fliptastic Gymnastics.
Attendees can also volunteer to give blood to the Oklahoma Blood Institute and can opt to receive free COVID-19 vaccines from the Oklahoma Health Department.
There will be no admission charge for the event, and all proceeds will go to various non-profit organizations partnered with the BXTRM coalition, including the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, Family Promise of Lawton, Lawton AMBUCS and many others, organizers said.
Rondell Terry, the organizer for the festival, has been living in Lawton for five months. He moved to the area from North Carolina, where he had organized similar events many times. He began volunteering in Lawton as soon as he moved here, and said it was through his volunteer work that he decided to organize the festival.
“I just kept helping,” Terry said. “And I thought ‘If I can bring us all a little closer together, I could really help us all make a difference.’”
This is the first event organized by BXTRM and Terry in Lawton. Terry said his ultimate goal is to eventually earn Lawton an All-American City award.
For more information on the BXTRM Fall Festival, call 910-633-0191.