Butterfly beauty

At the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, a house filled with butterflies allows visitors to see natural beauty unfold daily. 

 Courtesy

MEDICINE PARK — What could be more colorful than a house filled with butterflies?

You don’t have to look for an answer when you can travel to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center now that it’s Butterfly House officially opened for the season on Saturday. These beautiful little pollinators are housed due to a sponsorship by the Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust, according to Trisha Parker, facility marketing director.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

