MEDICINE PARK — The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will open its new Butterfly House exhibit on Saturday.
The new exhibit, presented in an outdoor mesh tent, features various species of butterfly native to Oklahoma, and includes a smaller wooden box where butterflies still in crysalis await being hatched, called the “Metamorphosis House.”
Monarch butterflies will be a particularly important part of the new exhibit. The North American monarch species was recently added to the International Union for the Conservations of Nature’s endangered species list.
The exhibit is being established through funding from the Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust. Rainette Rowland, the executive director of the aquarium, said that the trust supports many of the large projects undertaken at the aquarium.
“We are very excited to be bringing this exhibit to completion,” Rowland said. “The Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust has been an incredible supporter of this facility from the very beginning with sponsorship of the botanical gardens as well as the Butterfly House. We are so grateful for their support.”
The ribbon cutting for the exhibit will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, after which the exhibit will be open seasonally, from Spring through the end of October each year. The Metamorphosis house will be open daily to allow newly-hatched butterflies to fly, eat and pollinate freely.
The pollination process is key to the education opportunity the new exhibit provides, according to aquarium Deputy Director Nicole Brown.
“This exhibit is great fun, but it’s also a really important learning experience. Pollinators are so vital to the overall ecosystem,” Brown said. “Helping the public, especially kids, engage with these little creatures and stop to think about their role on the planet is what this is all about.”
Visitors at the exhibit also will be able to purchase feeding sticks for the butterflies, enabling them to give nectar to the butterflies and get a close-up view of them.
Janice Bell, the director of the Terry K. Bell Trust, said the exhibit opening has been much anticipated among staff and regular visitors to the aquarium.
“I personally am truly looking forward to seeing it,” Bell said.