Three separate $50,000 bonds are holding a Lawton man in jail for accusations he committed a pair of burglaries and a vehicular arson last weekend.
If convicted, he could be known as “The Butane Bandit” for the choice of stolen spoils taken.
Michael Pete Isham, 32, made his initial appearances in Comanche County District Court for the separate felony cases of two counts of second-degree burglary and a single count of third-degree arson, records indicate. With two prior felony convictions, he’s eligible for up to 14 years in prison if convicted of burglary.
Isham is accused of breaking through the glass door of Chief’s Smokin’ Ice House, 1801 W. Gore, around midnight Friday and took several lighters, butane, strike starts and other items, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The second burglary charge was for the break-in of another convenience store less than two hours later.
Security video from A&A Foods, 2702 SW H, showed Isham break through a store window around 1:45 a.m. Once inside, four butane bottles were taken, the affidavit states.
Isham was positively identified by investigators as the suspect in each break-in.
Police found Isham later that day following a vehicle fire at 105 ½ SW 18th. Fire and police were called to find a Lincoln Town Car on fire. When taken into custody, investigators found many of the lighters and match strike taken in the first burglary.
According to the affidavit, Isham told police “he lit the car on fire and stated that if he can’t have the car, no one can.”
Isham has two prior convictions: Comanche County, August 2020, second-degree burglary; and Stephens County, May 2017, larceny of motor vehicle, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $50,000 bond for each new case, Isham returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 9 for his preliminary hearing conferences.