Lawton police are investigating an ongoing scourge of break-in burglaries and properties damaged.
A Thursday morning break-in of Fireo, 3902 Cache Road, is the latest incident.
LPD Sgt. Kolton Jones reported being called to the restaurant around 6:15 a.m. regarding a burglary. He found the glass door on the west side of the building busted inwards. Inside, one of the cash registers had been gone through.
Unspecified items had been taken or damaged, the report states. There was $500 damage to the glass door and $200 to the register.
The building’s security cameras captured the incident and video was turned over to police.
On Tuesday morning, police were called to Veridian Coffee, 343 NW 2nd, on a property damage report.
Officer Mike Boudreaux reported the glass was busted out of the drive-thru window sometime overnight. The window was shattered but the lock to the window was still intact and locked.
Store security video was provided to police.
During that same overnight time frame, the nearby T-Mobile (Sprint) store, 339 NW 2nd, also reported property damage. An unknown instrument was used to break out a window at the front of the store, the report states.
T-Mobile appears to be targeted in some strange way. In some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning, unknown suspects broke into the cellphone company’s function box at 3410 Rogers Lane and broke approximately 16 fiber optic connectors, the report states.
These incidents follow around three weeks of break-ins of local businesses, including several medical marijuana dispensaries, where objects have been used to break out glass doors or windows and entry made.
If you have any info about these crimes or any other felony crimes you can share it: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
You can also call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.