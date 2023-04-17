After being caught trespassing at the Lawton Correctional Facility, an Oklahoma City man is behind bars for allegations he was attempting to smuggle drugs and contraband inside the prison.
Oni Monts, a.k.a. Oni Nanyamka Salihah-Montes, 21, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of unauthorized entry into jail/prison, trafficking in methamphetamine, bringing drugs into a jail/prison, and possession of a cell phone in a prison, as well as a misdemeanor count of bringing tobacco into a prison, records indicate.
Monts was arrested shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for trespassing on the prison property, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road.
Prison staff told Lawton police investigators Montes was seen on the north side of the prison property near the water towers. He had five tape-wrapped packages with him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators recovered 31 grams of meth, 276 grams of marijuana in 10 separate bags, three Bluetooth earbuds, seven touchscreen cell phones, six charging cords, four charging blocks, four vape cartridges, four lighters, four packs of rolling papers and 1,054 grams of raw, loose tobacco, the affidavit states.
Held on $50,000 bond, Monts returns to court at 3 p.m. July 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.