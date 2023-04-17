After being caught trespassing at the Lawton Correctional Facility, an Oklahoma City man is behind bars for allegations he was attempting to smuggle drugs and contraband inside the prison.

Oni Monts, a.k.a. Oni Nanyamka Salihah-Montes, 21, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of unauthorized entry into jail/prison, trafficking in methamphetamine, bringing drugs into a jail/prison, and possession of a cell phone in a prison, as well as a misdemeanor count of bringing tobacco into a prison, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.