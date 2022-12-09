Jail
GeoStock

A traffic stop on Northwest Rogers Lane ended up with two Lawton men in jail after police said they discovered almost 4,500 fentanyl pills and over $23,000 in cash.

Lawton Police Detective Jeff McCoy stated he was watching traffic around 1:45 a.m. Sunday and saw a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 44 that failed to signal before taking the eastbound exit. He conducted a traffic stop and found a woman driving and Jason Muse in the passenger seat.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you