A traffic stop on Northwest Rogers Lane ended up with two Lawton men in jail after police said they discovered almost 4,500 fentanyl pills and over $23,000 in cash.
Lawton Police Detective Jeff McCoy stated he was watching traffic around 1:45 a.m. Sunday and saw a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 44 that failed to signal before taking the eastbound exit. He conducted a traffic stop and found a woman driving and Jason Muse in the passenger seat.
A K-9 officer conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to narcotics, the probable cause affidavit states. Muse and the woman were removed and while doing so, McCoy stated, “I observed two large clear baggies that contained a large amount of Roxy M30 pills.” Another baggie containing a large amount of the pills was also discovered and the pair were taken to the police station for questioning.
Roxy M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl to the much-weaker Oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids.
Detectives from the Special Operations Division next served a search warrant where Muse had been staying at 526 NE Carver. Nickalos Daniels was found inside, along with a large amount of cash, a firearm, several high-capacity magazines and drug paraphernalia, the affidavit states. A large amount of cash was found in Daniels’ room, as well.
A warrant was received for a gold Dodge Charger being driven by Muse that was at the home. McCoy stated he found a Glock .30-caliber handgun in the trunk, along with a red lunch box containing a large amount of cash and a clear baggie containing a large amount of M30 pills. Another baggie containing more M30 pills was found in the trunk, also.
McCoy stated 2,875 total pills were recovered during the initial traffic stop and another 1,573 were found in Muse’s car, totaling 4,448 M30 pills in total. The recovered cash totaled $21,044 from Muse and $2,067 from Daniels, according to the affidavit.
Both, Muse and Daniels were arrested and booked for charges associated with drug dealing.
