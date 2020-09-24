Police continue to investigate a BB gun rampage Tuesday that injured several people and property.
Juveniles were taken into custody for suspicion of carrying out the irritating acts.
Lawton Police Officer Andrew Grubbs, information officer, said the department started receiving multiple calls around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding people in a vehicle who were shooting others with a possible BB or pellet gun. Multiple people and locations throughout the city suffered damage from what appeared to be BBs or pellets, he said. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment to a non-life-threatening injury.
Soon after, a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ was stopped at Taco Bell at Northwest 26th Street and Cache Road. Grubbs said a weapon was found and everyone inside the vehicle was taken into custody. Juveniles were involved in the incident, he said.
Grubbs said the investigation into the string of incidents is ongoing.
If you have any info about this crime or any other felony crime you can share it: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
You can also call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.