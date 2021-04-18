The City Planning Commission unanimously recommended a rezoning request last week that would allow a Lawton businessman to place a medical marijuana growing facility near the west Lawton industrial water tower.
Larry Neal submitted a request to rezone a 1.77-acre tract at 8907 Cache Road to I-1 Restricted Manufacturing and Warehouse District zoning. The tract, which now holds agriculture zoning, is located immediately west of the industrial water tower in far west Lawton, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski. Under existing city zoning codes, growing facilities are permitted uses under industrial zoning, the least restrictive zoning classification that houses the most intense uses.
According to the application, the growing facility would make use of two existing buildings on the site. According to city planners, the developer would have to go through the amendment process to change the binding site plan if he did have future plans to build new structures.
The proposal now goes to the City Council for a final decision.