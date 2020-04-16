Businesses reopening
The City of Lawton has agreed to allow some businesses to reopen, as long as they follow specific guidelines intended to protect the health and safety of employees as well as residents.
Some of those provisions are applied to almost everyone:
• Sneeze guards available at every point of sale, and hand sanitizer/sanitizing wipes available to the public and staff.
• With limited exceptions, businesses should ensure customers and staff wear face masks/coverings while in public areas or general population areas, or while interacting with other staff or customers. In some instances, the wearing of face coverings “is strongly recommended.”
• Store managers must ensure a maximum capacity for stores is followed: a maximum of 100 people for those larger than 50,000 square feet; two people for businesses less than 1,000 square feet; for those in between, the square footage should be divided by 500 to determine maximum customers.
Guidelines applied to specific businesses include:
Clothing and sporting goods stores:
• Dressing rooms must be sanitized after each use, or not be open for use by the public.
Other retail merchandise stores deemed essential under the governor’s essential list:
• Curbside service is allowed as long as curbside employees wear masks. With limited exceptions, the wearing of face masks by customers and in-store staff is strongly recommended.
• Businesses will be allowed to continue taking orders on line for mail or shipping and allowed to provide home delivery.
Car and motorcycle dealerships:
• Vehicle shoppers limited to two people per family or two persons total for any trip. Test drives are limited to two people: one in the front seat, one in the back. The limit is one person for single cab vehicles and motorcycles.
• Coffee and water bars must be closed and magazines removed.
• All customer contact areas, to include electronic devices and pens, must be sanitized immediately after each visit or test drive.
• Signage on social distancing must be posted.
• Car dealerships must remove all display vehicles from indoor/showroom areas.
Car washes:
• Social distancing of 6 feet is required.
• Signage of at least 11 inches by 14 inches warning about COVID-19 is required in each customer use area, manual bay and individual vacuum area.
Golf courses:
• Reservations for tee times are required and must be made in advance, with a minimum of 15 minutes between reserved times to ensure spacing of golfers.
• Only one customer at a time will be allowed in the pro shop.
• A maximum of four carts and four golfers are allowed at each hole.
• Carts are limited to one person; two may use a cart if they live in the same house.
• Social distancing of at least 6 feet is required.
• No one may touch the flag stick or any golf equipment of another player.
• Face covering are strongly recommended in the clubhouse, on the tee box and on the green with other players.
Source: City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov, under the coronavirus (COVID-19) link.