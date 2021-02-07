Floors are covered with dust, walls have no coverings and ceilings are missing tiles, but renovations are well underway on a project to convert the former IBC Bank in Central Mall into the new FISTA Business Integration Center.
That center will be the first completed project marking the presence of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) in the mall, which is owned by the City of Lawton. City officials completed the closing on the sale of that building Jan. 5. The FISTA Development Trust Authority designated to operate the FISTA for military contractors began work almost immediately, even as the mall’s new retail managers began working with the retail and food tenants who will remain viable entities in that 625,000-square-foot complex.
Renovations for the FISTA’s Business Integration Center will provide temporary housing for tenants who are waiting for permanent space. Along with FISTA Executive Director James Taylor and FISTA Strategic Operations Manager Teira Cole, the first occupants are expected to be employees of FISTA’s first — and as yet unnamed — tenant. The first primary component of the FISTA will be the former Sears department store on the mall’s west end, which has been empty since 2017. That space will be renovated for use by defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
That Sears space is expected to be ready for occupancy by August, so in the meantime, its first tenant (who already has employees in Lawton) will move into the renovated former bank. The FISTA Development Trust Authority hired DMK Holdings, Lawton, in January to complete that $33,700 renovation project, and the contractor said he expects to complete the work by mid-month.
Demolition inside the old bank had been completed by early last week, circuitry has been installed, and the DMK work crew is replacing walls and handling other work necessary to modernize and upgrade the 3,500 square feet of workspace. Taylor said FISTA will move into the bank space as soon as the work is completed and a certificate of occupancy is awarded by the City of Lawton.
Taylor has said the name of FISTA’s first tenant will be released when the trust authority has a signed lease.
As conversion is under way on the bank space, trust authority members are looking at plans to convert the old Sears into FISTA’s first defense contractor work site. The trust authority’s architect is working on demolition plans to remove walls so those renovations can begin. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s representative on the FISTA trust authority, has said officials expect those renovations to be completed by August, which is why the contractors are moving quickly on the bank site and plans are proceeding on the Sears’ space.
“It’s important we get started,” Burk said.