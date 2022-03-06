It’s been over 100 years since Fred Larrance broke ground on the building at 509 SW C in downtown Lawton. The building went through many iterations in the century that came after its establishment, including major renovations in the 1940s and 1950s.
“At some point during its first years there was a car accessory shop here. Most Lawtonians remember this space as Rayl Finance,” Sarah Woods, the building’s new owner, said.
Woods has always had a love for old buildings. Woods grew up in Altus but spent many weekends in Lawton where she remembers falling in love with the old buildings downtown from a young age. It wasn’t until she opened her first accounting firm in Lawton in 2013 that she really took notice of it.
“I remember I was walking down to the Silver Spoon one day and I looked up at this building and thought, ‘wow, that place needs somebody to love it,’” Woods said. “Over the next few years nobody rented it, nobody was doing business out of it, it was just this sad little spot downtown.”
All of that changed in May 2018 when Woods and her husband purchased the building.
“When the for sale sign went up I called the same day I saw it,” Woods said. “We made an offer and thank God we were able to purchase it.”
Renovating the building was a labor of love for Woods, whose husband is a contractor and undertook much of the work on his own.
“During our demolition, we determined that the building had been renovated in the late ‘40s — maybe early ‘50s. At that time, we think the basement was broken and a bank vault was installed,” Woods said. “We also believe that the front was removed and replaced with a sandstone facade. We time it to that period by a piece of lumber we exposed that was stamped. And the vault door is true to the ‘40s/5’0s — actually a Hunter-Herring-Marvin Vault door.”
As the couple worked through the plans, permits, demolition and construction, they exposed the original brick walls and were able to salvage much of the original tin ceiling and crown molding. They replaced the building’s façade with brick and revitalized the concrete floors.
“We added touches that remind us of how old the building is — including brick from the foundation of my husband’s great-grandparent’s farmhouse and brick from the old Lawton Central Middle School,” Woods said.
Now the home of Woods Accounting, the building is freshly renovated while maintaining much of the original downtown charm that drew Woods to it in the first place. Now when her clients come in they often comment on the building’s uniqueness.
“A lot of my clients will comment on the floors particularly. We stained them and put down an epoxy coating that should have a 30-year life span. I think it is just absolutely gorgeous, it’s just another thing we did to preserve the history here,” Woods said.