The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit returns on Sept. 15 at Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton.
The event is geared toward working professionals and offers an opportunity to network, gain resources and mentorship, according to a press release.
Keynote speaker is Cyndi Kane, author and entrepreneur recently featured on “Good Morning America”. Other speakers include Maria Elena Duron of Google and Joni Nash, executive director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to hear from veteran guest speakers on a range of entrepreneurial topics from start-up experiences from regional business owners to developing the focused mindset to scale and grow in career. In addition, the event will feature a BAIL Team, professionals from banking, accounting, insurance and law to assist with business resources as well as vendor booths of woman owned businesses and networking opportunities.