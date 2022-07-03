“Women are still a minority in terms of business ownership,” says Brandi Sims.
She and other professional businesswomen and leaders want to change that — and will hold the Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton, 4500 W. Lee.
“You need insurance, you need legal documents,” Sims says about the difficulties of starting a business. The summit intends to make it easier for female entrepreneurs by acquiring and sharing the necessary knowledge.
Guest speakers set
Several guest speakers will take part in the event and provide resources and information.
Maria Elena Duron, a digital marketing professional, will talk on the subject of Google marketing, about how Google Search works and how to improve a website’s visibility in search results.
Cyndi Kane has owned multiple businesses throughout her life. She founded a homeschool community, hosted radio talk shows, and was featured on “Good Morning America” and “The Good Dish”.
Joni Nash is owner of The Cabin on the Coy T Ranch and served as executive director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce. She also operates as an independent contract auctioneer.
Panel will feature local businesswomen
In addition to the guest speakers, there also will be a Women in Business panel featuring local businesswomen and consists of a Q&A and networking opportunities.
Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at www.reiwbc.org/swoksummit. Tickets include breakfast and lunch. There is no deadline to register.