U.S. Cellular has promoted Whitney Pulliam to Retail Store Manager at the Lawton store at 1203 N. Sheridan, according to a press release.
In this role, Pulliam is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help Lawton citizens with all of their network and mobile device needs.
“At U.S. Cellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience,” said Adam Dohmen, area sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Lawton. “Whitney’s commitment to that standard and to this community makes her the perfect leader for our Lawton store.”
Pulliam has seven years of wireless experience and previously served as U.S. Cellular’s retail sales manager for the Lawton location. She is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in business.