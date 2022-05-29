EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written before last week’s rainfall. Last week Altus received 1.15 inches of rain, Mangum recorded 1.92 inches, Tipton had 1.00, Grandfield recorded 1.90 and Hollis reported 1.13 inches. Rainfall totals are from state Mesonet recording sites.
STILLWATER — On the western side of Oklahoma, early cotton acre establishment is in question, and winter wheat outcome looks devastating, according to Gary Strickland, Jackson County director and southwest regional agronomist for Oklahoma State University Extension.
With winter wheat crops being harvested as of the week of May 16, OSU Extension experts predict a nearly 50 percent decline in wheat yields on the western side of the state.
Strickland said about half of the wheat fields in his local area have been abandoned by producers.
“They have either turned cattle out on them or have abandoned them because they can’t get any use out of them,” Strickland said. “We’re in pretty bad shape. It’s not that we’re becoming dry; it’s that we’re dry deep into the soil profile right now.”
Strickland said when setting up 4-H land judging pits in the southwest region, there was no moisture 3 feet deep in the soil.
“When you look at the total rainfall, it looks like Jackson County had adequate rainfall, but the problem is it took 26 rainfalls for us to get approximately 5 inches,” Strickland said, adding that their largest rainfalls in 2022 have been from one-half to three-quarters of an inch.
“In these drought conditions, these are not effective crop production rainfalls,” Strickland said.
According to USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service reports, abandonment for Winter Wheat in the U.S. is the highest since 2002 with the highest levels in Texas and Oklahoma. The USDA Crop Production Report for May estimated 60 million bushels for the 2022 Oklahoma winter wheat harvest — a 48 percent decline from the 2021 harvest. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, despite recent rains, 65 percent of the state remains in the moderate drought to exceptional drought category, and heat conditions have also been rated poor to very poor for 47 percent of the state. Future weather predictions show no end in sight for the extreme drought conditions of the western region, with one-week to three-month outlooks showing little hope for above average amounts of rainfall. High temperatures are also anticipated over the next two months.
The drought in the panhandle region is the worst it has been seen since 2011, according to Sumit Sharma, OSU assistant Extension specialist for irrigation management.
“We had a mild summer with near normal rainfall during the active growing season from May to August last year,” Sharma said. “It was in late August that we started getting temperatures 100 plus degrees and high winds. From there, things went downhill, and the winter was very mild with little snowfall.”
To top off all the other drought concerns, wheat streak mosaic virus, which was historically more prominent in the Panhandle, has been reported in multiple counties across the state because of drought favoring cereal aphids and curl mites. Counties reporting WSM have included Payne, Blaine, Cimarron, Harper, Grady and Garfield.
“I would say almost 90 percent of samples we received in April this year in the Plant Disease and Insect Diagnostic Laboratory have tested positive for wheat streak mosaic virus,” said Meriem Aoun, OSU wheat pathologist.
Wheat samples received from Harper and Blaine counties tested positive for high plains virus in addition to wheat streak mosaic virus, and barley yellow dwarf virus has been confirmed in wheat samples from Payne, Cleveland and Grady counties. Some wheat fields in Oklahoma also tested positive for root/crown rot, which is also exacerbated by drought conditions.
According to Brett Carver, Regents professor and wheat genetics chair at OSU, the rest of the state’s wheat crop looks better than expected. Spike size may be winter wheat’s saving grace, he said.
“Where the minimal requirement of rain was met, crop yields may benefit from longer spikes, even though the number of spikes may be reduced. Unlike 2021 and many other recent years, we didn’t have a freeze this spring that was so severe that it stunted the growth of the wheat spike,” Carver said.