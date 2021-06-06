Seldom do you hear farmers complain about rain; however, the recent wet weather pattern is threatening to eat away at some of the gains they were hoping to see as the price of wheat had jumped to the highest level since April 28, 2014.
The recent streak of almost daily rain showers has left many custom crews sitting idle as they wait for the ground to dry enough to allow them to operate. However, because the storms have been spotty in nature, there are some farmers who are finally able to get crews in the fields to try and take advantage of the higher price, which was $6.05 per bushel as of Friday, a marked improvement from the past few years.
Driving through Comanche, Tillman and Cotton counties Friday it was obvious that the rains had affected some areas more than others. Grandfield, which is often one of the first regions in the state to see harvest begin, was a parking lot for as many as six different custom harvesting crews. Combines, tractors with grain buggies and semis with grain trailers were sitting idle around town and the normal hectic activity at the local grain elevator was missing.
After driving about 12 miles toward Walters on Oklahoma 5, lo and behold two combines were quickly knocking out a field farmed by Doug Scherler located near the old Ahpeatone school. The combines of H&H Custom Harvesting from Byers, Texas, were actually producing dust as they sliced through the field in quick order.
Closer to Walters more crews were spotted in several fields but they were leaving some areas that were still wet enough to prevent being cut until more drying occurs. Deep tracks in the muddy low areas behind terraces were testament to that fact in several fields along Oklahoma 5.
A quick visit to the Walters Farmers’ Cooperative grain elevator produced one semi unloading; however, the long lines that often form when harvest is in high gear were non-existent.
While the harvest is slowly starting, it’s too early to offer any pattern on the average bushels per acre around Southwest Oklahoma. Test weight and the protein level are among the factors used in grading the quality of hard red winter wheat which is grown in this region. Right now, the most important number is the moisture content and the reports are showing that most of the samples that have been brought in for testing at several elevators is around 14 percent, which is about normal until the ground dries and temperatures climb to normal range for early June.
Worries about cold spell
Heath Sanders, a former field agronomist for Oklahoma State University, says another question that farmers and crop experts want to know is how much did the late cold spells affect this year’s crop.
“The wheat is mostly ready on the southern end of this region but the ground is still too wet,” Sanders said. “We’ve had some samples come in and they ranged from 14 to 16 percent (moisture). We’re interested in seeing if those cold spells affected the yields and quality.”
Last year Sanders joined CHS Inc., which is one of the nation’s leading farmer-owned cooperatives. He works out of CHS’s Frederick location, helping advise farmers on various issues ranging from timing of spraying to targeting varieties that are best suited for the conditions in Southwest Oklahoma.
“I’ve checked many fields around the state but some areas received rain at the right time and other areas didn’t,” Sanders said. “For the most part, the wheat is standing but there might be some that has twisted with all the rain and winds we had. Right now, it’s just a matter of getting it out as fast as possible. I have noticed some fields that look ready but there are still some green heads. Most of the fields I checked had gotten enough rain at the right time to fill out the heads, so it will be interesting to see the numbers when those fields farther north are cut.”
Sanders said that while the higher price this year is great news, costs have also gone up and that may take away from the final profit margins.
“Even though wheat has gotten as high as $7 this year, the costs are higher for fuel, top-dressing and spraying for weeds, which will change the bottom line,” he said. “I know there are some farmers who decided not to put down herbicide and now with all the rain the weeds are taking over some fields.”
While there are plenty of custom harvesters in the area waiting to go to work, there is a chance some may have to move out earlier as long-time clients farther north put pressure on them to move northward to get their fields cut.
One of the largest teams waiting in Grandfield is Olsen Custom Farms of Hendricks, Minn.
“We actually have two crews in Grandfield,” said Amanda Apple who coordinates the crews in the field for owners Chad and Pam Olsen. “Both crews have 8 or 10 members, so we have a pretty large group there waiting for the ground to dry.”
The Olsen team had six John Deere combines, four John Deere tractors with huge grain buggies, four semis with center-dump grain trailers and service vehicles parked neatly near the Grandfield branch of the Walters Farmers’ Cooperative. The Olsen group has as many as 80 combines in the field cutting wheat and several other crops, starting in Texas and going northward until they complete their season in Canada.
“We’ve been going down there for around 30 years,” Apple said. “We have veteran crew leaders who handle most of the details and the only time I hear from them is when they need something.”
Apple was asked how long the crews can stay in Grandfield waiting for the ground to dry.
“They will be able to get their jobs done pretty fast once they can get in the fields,” she said. “If there is a need, we can send one crew north to our next location and leave one to finish up in the Grandfield area. We’re doing what everyone else is doing right now and that’s watching the weather.”
It was easy to see that the Olsen crews had yet to hit the fields because the combines, all complete with huge dual wheels, didn’t have a speck of mud anywhere. According to the company website, Olsen Custom Farms owns 80 combines and its crews can range from as small as one combine to the largest crew that includes 25 combines.
Those machines will surely be wearing some mud once they are able to hit the fields which could come any day if the wet weather subsides.
“Hopefully everyone will be able to get in the fields soon in those southern areas, but it’s going to be a couple more weeks north of Lawton from the way it looks,” Sanders said. “I know some guys who have contracts for $6.50 a bushel, so you know they are eager to get it cut and to the elevator.”