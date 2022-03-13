The first time Roger Fischer realized global politics could impact his farming operations in Southwest Oklahoma was 1980, when the United States enacted a grain embargo in response to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.
“I think that was the first inkling I got that anytime commodities are in the political realm, it creates havoc for farmers,” Fischer said.
For the last 45 years, Fischer has been farming wheat and cotton on land between Chattanooga and Frederick. This year marks his 46th harvest. In all that time he has seen many sea changes in world politics and watched as they reverberated through the farming community in ways both large and small.
But this year feels different.
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia was bound to influence wheat prices. Around 30 percent of the world’s wheat exports travel through the Black Sea, which is now occupied by Russian warships. But the war is just the most recent match on what was already an intense fire for U.S. farmers.
“We saw the local price of farm fuel go up to $4 a gallon yesterday, so that’s problematic,” Fischer said on Thursday. “That along with the supply chain issues we’ve had over the last 15 months combined with fertilizers prices … it’s a very difficult issue.”
Fischer said that nitrogen-based fertilizer prices have nearly tripled over the last year, from $330 a ton in 2021 to around $1,000 per ton currently.
The Russia invasion, supply chain difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, high gas prices and increase in fertilizer prices are all compounded by a drought that has been causing area farmers headaches.
“With the drought we’re in, our wheat crop does not look good. We have not had enough moisture on this crop. All of these things combined don’t paint a very promising picture,” Fischer said.
While wheat prices are high due in part to the lack of wheat coming out of the Black Sea, the cost of fuel and fertilizer combined with the drought are expected to cut into any potential profits from the price hike.
“I don’t expect the cash market to be profitable for us this year considering what the yields are going to be like,” Fischer said. “But what I’m really worried about is next year. It’s difficult to spend that much money when fertilizer is so costly.”
Kim Anderson, a crop marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University, blames the skyrocketing cost of fertilizer on a combination of pandemic-related supply chain problems and winter storms.
“(Fertilizer manufacturers) had to essentially empty their fertilizer stock. Manufacturers are trying to get the supply back into the marketing channels but now you have the war on top of that, so it magnifies the problem,” Anderson said.
Anderson noted that since the war began, nitrogen prices have risen by nearly 30 percent.
“So you have that, coupled with higher fuel costs, and there is this dramatic increase in the cost of production which is taking all of this great profit potential from the higher wheat prices away from the producers,” Anderson said.
With wheat prices fluctuating between $5 and $10 a bushel, Anderson said Oklahoma’s economy across the agricultural sector has the potential for an increase in gross income, but will struggle with the compounding issues it faces.
“The problem is that, for all practical purposes, producers can’t take advantage of this because of the severe drought,” Anderson said. “There is a yield risk offsetting the price rise, and I would say that the odds of high yields are slim. You certainly have the potential for low yields, and even zero yields in some cases.”
Back on the farm, Fischer said that some of his wheat is very poor this year due to the drought.
“We typically start harvesting in the last week of May. Some of the wheat is still relatively dormant. We need a decent amount of rain right now or we will have some fields that don’t emerge,” Fischer said. “But such is the life of a farmer. It’s not a certainty. There are lots of variable we are subject to.”
Fischer has insurance that can help balance out his losses during harvests like this.
“I think, particularly in the geopolitical climate we are in right now, that it is important for people to know the importance of agriculture as it relates to food security,” Fischer said. “Agriculture is a part of our national security, and it is important to keep our farmers out there farming and for it to be a profitable enterprise, because that helps with our long-term sustainability as a country. If our farms shut down overnight the way some of these businesses did during the pandemic, this country would be in trouble overnight.”