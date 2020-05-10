WASHINGTON — The coronavirus crisis has sent U.S. unemployment surging to 14.7%, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Depression, and Oklahoma continued to shed jobs at a record pace at the end of April.
And because of government errors and the particular way the Labor Department measures the job market, the true picture is even worse. By some calculations, the unemployment rate stands at 23.6%, not far from the Depression peak of nearly 25%.
The Labor Department said last week that 20.5 million jobs vanished in April in the worst monthly loss on record, triggered by the coast-to-coast shutdowns of factories, stores, offices and other businesses.
In Oklahoma, the state Employment Security Commission reported that, for the week ending May 2, unadjusted initial claims in Oklahoma totaled 68,237, an increase of 15,737 from the previous adjusted week of 52,500, revised up from the initially reported total of 42,577.
“The jump in initial unemployment claims shows the impact the energy crisis and coronavirus are having on our state’s economy and the need for Oklahomans to safely return to their livelihoods,” Secretary for Digital Transformation David Ostrowe said in a news release. “The record claims numbers include individuals who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits but don’t completely account for the spike that occurred last week.”
Almost $432 million in total benefits have been paid to claimants during the COVID-19 crisis with more than 375,000 filing for unemployment relief by the week ending May 2, the state agency said.
The breathtaking collapse is certain to intensify the push-pull across the U.S. over how and when to ease the stay-at-home restrictions.
“The jobs report from hell is here,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, “one never seen before and unlikely to be seen again barring another pandemic or meteor hitting the Earth.”
On Wall Street, stocks pushed higher as investors reckoned that the worst of the job losses are over. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 455 points, or close to 2%.
The unemployment report indicated that the vast majority of those laid off in April — roughly 75% — consider their job loss temporary, a result of businesses that were forced to suddenly close but hope to reopen and recall their laid-off workers.
Whether most of those workers can return anytime soon, though, will be determined by how well policymakers, businesses and the public deal with the health crisis. Economists worry it will take years to recover all the jobs lost.
The meltdown has occurred with startling speed. In February, unemployment was at a more than 50-year low of 3.5%, and the economy had added jobs every month for a record 9½ years. In March, unemployment was 4.4%.
“In just two months the unemployment rate has gone from the lowest rate in 50 years to the highest rate in almost 90 years,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial.
Nearly all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the financial meltdown has now been lost in one month.