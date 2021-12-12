The City Planning Commission has recommended commercial zoning that will allow a firm to breathe new life into the old Kmart building on Northwest 38th Street.
The proposal from Amerco Real Estate Company of Phoenix, Arizona, would allow U-Haul to expand into the building, creating a complex that will offer rental truck parking space, self storage in indoor units and retail space. Kameron Good, a planner in the City Planning Department, said storage of the rental trucks on the site is what is requiring the tract to be changed from its existing C-3 Planned Community Shopping Center District to C-5 General Commercial District.
C-5 is the least restrictive commercial zoning designation.
The binding site plan for the tract shows the old Kmart building, listed as 1050 NW 38th, will be converted to indoor storage. A retail office will be built on the north end of the complex, with rental trucks to be parked in the northeast corner of the site.
Brett Hogan, regional vice president for Amerco Real Estate Company, said the site will be a larger version of the U-Haul facility located at the southwest corner of Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road. That location will continue to operate, Hogan said, describing the Cache Road site as the “east Lawton” store and the Northwest 38th Street site as the “west Lawton” store.
According to city planners, the development company has converted more than 100 former Kmart buildings into storage/rental truck facilities. Hogan said he has been involved in seven such projects, adding the firm has been interested in the Lawton Kmart site since the retail store closed here in December 2016.
“We’ve worked on the purchase that long,” he said.
There will be differences at the Northwest 38th Street location. Hogan said the storage will be indoor (it is outdoor at the Cache Road site), climate controlled facilities with restricted hours of access, although some outdoor storage units will be available.
The site plan also shows a small building on the southeast corner of the tract (along Northwest 38th Street), the site of a U-Box facility that could be constructed on the site at a future date, he said. Developers plan to remodel the interior of the building and refinish the exterior.
Responding to a question from commissioner David Denham, Hogan said the C-5 zoning would allow the site to sell propane, as the Cache Road location does.
“We’ve just outgrown it,” he said, of U-Haul’s need for more space.
Hogan also said U-Haul will be in business for a time time, explaining the Cache Road site opened in 1978.
“When we purchase something, we’re here to stay,” he said.
Hogan and Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said developers already are working on a problem identified by a resident southwest of the site: a leaking waterline.
“We’re chasing a water leak,” Rogalski said, explaining city officials have been trying to identify the source of water leaking down the slope behind the retail complex and have decided it is coming from the building’s service line. Hogan said developers already are working on the problem.
The commission’s recommendation will go to the City Council for final action.