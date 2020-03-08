FREDERICK — Tillman Producers Co-op, an ag cooperative based out of Frederick, officially began operating as part of CHS, the nation’s leading farmer-owned cooperative, on March 3.
The group joins the CHS ag retail unit based in western Oklahoma (chswesternok.com) and operates under the legal name of CHS Inc. Voting members of Tillman Producers Co-op approved the merger with CHS last fall.
“We were looking at many different ways our cooperative business model could remain sustainable into the future as we grow to meet our members’ increasing needs,” said Tillman Producers Co-op Board Chair Nathan Kreutziger. “CHS is the best partner to bring long-term value to our members and a strong future for all our employees.”
“We are confident that this is the best next step as we continue to grow and look for new ways to help our members and employees succeed,” said Brandon Winters, Tillman Producers Co-op president and CEO.
“As we move forward, we are committed to securing relevant growth and expansion opportunities that protect our members’ equity while helping them grow their operations,” said L.J. Reherman, local Oklahoma producer board chair, CHS. “We welcome Nathan, Brian Mitchell and Adam Brockriede to our board and look forward to working with them.”
Patrons should expect a smooth transition, including continuity of staffing at all current locations. Winters will oversee the Frederick, Davidson and Red River cotton gin locations, reporting to CHS General Manager Jason Kroener in Okarche.
Established in 1934, Tillman Producer Co-op has served Oklahoma farmers and other customers with a full complement of agronomy, energy and grain programs and products. Its cotton gin operation has served Plains Cotton Cooperative Association grower-members for 20 years. It joins the western Oklahoma-based CHS retail business (chswesternok.com), which delivers agronomy, energy, feed and grain products and services to ag producers and other customers in Okarche, Hennessey, Hinton, Omega, Kingfisher and a seasonal location called County Line.
CHS Inc., is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, seed, crop protection products, grain marketing services, production and agricultural services.