MEDICINE PARK — Right now, they look like just a stack of shipping containers but soon this will be a unique Airbnb-style lodging complete with its own mini mall.
The site of Oklahoma’s first tiny house resort is nestled among the cobblestone homes off East Lake Road in Medicine Park and will tentatively open in late August says owner and builder Noel Alsbrook.
The future resort is small enough to only occupy two housing lots but will contain a Native American store, micro-brewery, pizza shop, coffee shop and full-service cigar shop. All that in addition to 10, 8 feet by 10 feet miniature homes.
Idea borrowed from oilfield
The idea for the homes came from Alsbrook’s time working around the oilfield industry. He saw a need in North Dakota for affordable, transient housing for oilfield workers. At the time the oilfield was booming, and workers were traveling to the state only to be left staying in parking lots and rest areas because hotel lodging was scarce. Alsbrook and his wife, Julie, began working on the idea of transforming shipping containers into small bunk rooms for workers. However, the oilfield crashed along with the need.
The idea never left Alsbrook’s mind. A lifetime resident of Medicine Park, he decided to bring his idea closer to home. In 2018 Alsbrook and Julie began construction on what will become Innhabit.
“We’ve been part of Medicine Park for a long time, and we love the town,” Alsbrook said. “I mean it’s such an anomaly for Oklahoma and especially for Southwest Oklahoma. There’s so much vibrancy in the shops and hiking and biking, I mean, it’s an outdoor paradise with that great, small-town feel. We started thinking was there a way we can do something with tiny houses to sell and we really began talking about different ideas and developed the idea of what if we build tiny houses for people to stay in here?”
Innhabit units
Each Innhabit unit will encompass 160 square feet. In those 160 square feet there will be a queen-size bed, European style kitchen with a convection oven and induction range, TV, mini-fridge and a window with a view into the valley. Each of the tiny homes will have its own unique theme with one dedicated to Native American art and heritage. Two of the 10 units will be handicap accessible. Every unit will have a deck with access to community restrooms and a grill. The upper-deck units will also include a room-mounted deck, said Alsbrook.
Alsbrook had hoped to have the resort finished by now, he said. However, COVID-19 all but halted work for nearly eight months. He said entire work crews were quarantined and building supplies became scarce, forcing the Alsbrooks to delay opening until at least late August.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, but there’s not a handbook for this,” said Alsbrook. “This isn’t your typical construction, and while I can’t say nobody’s ever done anything like this before, it’s not common enough that there’s a book to go by or some random YouTube videos. It’s a lot of trial and error.”
To make room for the micro-resort, Alsbrook had to demolish two cobblestone houses. Rather than toss the rocks away, Alsbrook has integrated them into the project. The stones are being used as wainscoting on the outside of all the buildings. He says this will help the resort blend into the area.
Adding to the beauty of the resort, Alsbrook has invited Oklahoma artist Rick Sinnett to paint a mural over the bridge at the entrance to the resort. Sinnett is probably most well-known for his “Norman RedTail Hawk” mural on the Arvest Bank building in Norman.
Guests will have the ability to cook in their units, however Alsbrook is hoping hungry tenants will be drawn to the onsite pizza parlor which includes and authentic, wood-fired pizza oven.
Alsbrook said he isn’t looking to cater to any particular age group, rather anyone who attends many of the local festivals and wants an affordable, unique experience. The units will cost $95 per night for ground level accommodations and $145 for the upper level of the complex.
“I really anticipate this being a place where people are going to come just to kind of check it out,” said Alsbrook. “People already come to Medicine Park to check out the concerts, the bike trails, aquarium and everything else this beautiful town has to offer. So people already come here because of the quirky, unique things and we’re hoping to add to that.”