Lawton retailers will participate in the statewide tax-free weekend Friday through Aug. 8.
Under the tax-free weekend law, customers can purchase tax-free items online, in retail stores and from catalogs. Tax-free items include articles of clothing or footwear, and while there is no limit on the total sale, individual items must be under $100 to qualify.
The tax-free weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight Sunday. During those hours, the state tax of 4.5 percent will be waived.
According to the Federation of Tax Administrators, Oklahoma is one of 17 states that participates in tax-free weekend across the nation.
To learn more about the tax-free weekend, visit https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/tax/documents/resources/publications/ infographics/SalesTaxHolidaypdf.pdf.