The April 15 federal income tax filing due date has been moved to July 15, the U.S. Treasury Department and IRS recently announced.
Here is what you need to know:
• The due dates for all tax payments normally due April 15 have been pushed back 90 days to July 15, regardless of the amount owed. This applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.
• Payments that can be extended to July 15 include income tax payments and self-employment tax payments that are associated with the 2019 taxable year. Also extended are estimated income tax payments for the 2020 taxable year.
• The 90-day extension from April 15 to July 15 is automatic. No additional forms must be filed to receive the 90 day extension.
Some thoughts
While the federal government grants you an additional 3 months to file and pay your 2019 taxes, you may wish to still file your tax return by April 15. Here are some thoughts on different situations.
You anticipate a refund. If you are expecting a refund, file your tax return immediately. A refund right now can come in handy.
An extension might still make sense. The normal tax extension filing moves the tax return date to October 15, 2020. While payments are now due on or before July 15, a simple extension buys you more time to file your tax return.
Watch for state announcements. States are rolling out their own guidelines for extensions. Since most states require copies of federal tax return information, be prepared to still file by April 15. Remember, even if you wait until later to file your federal return and pay your tax, you may have to file your state and/or local return sooner.
What if I get a penalty anyway? Affected taxpayers subject to penalties and additional tax despite this relief provision may seek a waiver. Rest assured, as the rules and deadlines change, updates will be provided. In the meantime, please stay safe during this challenging time. Note: This is a fast-changing topic. These rules are as of March 24, 2020.
