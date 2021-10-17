OKLAHOMA CITY — Expanding broadband in rural areas and developing infrastructure in the state could lead to new businesses locating in Oklahoma.
That was the message from one presenter at interim studies held last week to examine business and veterans’ issues in Oklahoma.
Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, held the studies.
The business study was held to determine and examine the top reasons new businesses relocate to Oklahoma. Additionally, the study examined the most common reasons given when companies leave the state. The study was held on Wednesday before the House Business and Commerce Committee, which McDugle chairs.
During the study, Jennifer Springer, Director of Business Development at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, gave a presentation outlining some of the key components companies are looking for to relocate or expand in Oklahoma.
In her presentation she pointed out that fiber and broadband development in rural areas could continue to attract new businesses to the state. Additionally, she discussed the importance of developing infrastructure before trying to recruit new companies to relocate.
She said that one of the biggest issues states are facing across the country is a lack of skilled workforce, and if Oklahoma could get a leg up on workforce and infrastructure, the state would become a more sought after place for businesses to grow and expand.
Quality Jobs Incentive Program
Also discussed in the study was the Quality Jobs Incentive Program. This program, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, promotes job growth and helps improve companies’ bottom lines by injecting cash back into the business as they expand and create new jobs in Oklahoma. The Program provides a cash payment to companies that create well-paying jobs and promote economic development. Springer said that this program is part of a larger effort to attract and retain businesses.
Veterans study held
The veterans study, held on Thursday before the House Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, was requested in order to find out how Oklahoma can become the most veteran-friendly state in the country. Just like businesses, veterans are leaving Oklahoma when they retire because they can go to Texas or Florida and be income tax free, according to McDugle.
“If we passed legislation doing away with income taxes for our veterans, we would take a $7 million hit to the state budget,” McDugle said. “The goal of this study was to show that we are losing much more than $7 million by not allowing our veterans to be income tax free. Additionally, many companies love hiring veterans who already have training in necessary skills. If we can find a way to keep our veterans in Oklahoma, we open ourselves up to increased economic opportunities. This is a way to honor our veterans and help our state’s bottom line.”
Brian Hackler, Principal at Cornerstone Government Affairs and a United States Marine Corps veteran, testified about the ways that Oklahoma could work to attract veterans to the state. He explained that there is an overwhelming need to modernize the defense industry and cut red tape to grow defense industry production in Oklahoma. Hackler said that veterans are sought after for these jobs because there is a growing demand for highly skilled workers with top security clearances. He also said that Oklahoma loses these jobs to surrounding states due to a lack of workforce with the needed clearances, and finding ways to incentivize veterans to come to Oklahoma would in turn incentivize defense companies to invest and expand in the state.