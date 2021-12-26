Southwestern Medical Center is now part of ScionHealth, a new company that launched Thursday following the finalization of LifePoint Health’s transaction with Kindred Healthcare, according to a press release.
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., ScionHealth operates 79 acute and post-acute care hospital campuses in 25 states. As announced in October, the new health system’s founding facilities include 61 long-term acute care hospitals from legacy Kindred Healthcare and 18 of LifePoint Health’s community hospital campuses, according to a press release.
“We are delighted to officially join ScionHealth,” said Elizabeth Jones, chief executive officer of Southwestern Medical Center. “Being a founding facility for a new health system is exciting, and our team looks forward to having more targeted resources and collaboration opportunities that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways. While becoming part of a new health system is a change for us, our community can be assured that our focus remains on providing exceptional care to our patients as well as being a great place to work.”
Southwestern’s transition to ScionHealth will be seamless for patients, providers, and employees, according to the press release. There will be no changes in the hospital’s day-to-day operations. Patients will continue to receive care from the providers they know, and there will be no changes in any services — or in how patients or providers access care. Southwestern’s leadership team and name also will remain the same, according to the press release.
In addition, Southwestern continues to have access to resources to invest in its facility, team and community, as well as support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in Southwest Oklahoma.
“I am excited to welcome Southwestern Medical Center to ScionHealth,” said Rob Jay, chief executive officer of ScionHealth, in a press release. “Our team looks forward to advancing innovative healthcare solutions, partnering with the community, and being a strong employer in Lawton. We are eager to work with Southwestern’s leaders, employees, and physicians to explore new ways we can improve the health of people across Southwest Oklahoma.”
ScionHealth employs approximately 22,000 employees working across community hospital campuses, long-term acute care hospitals, outpatient centers, sub-acute units, and behavioral health locations.