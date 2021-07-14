Southwestern Behavioral Health Center, a part of Southwestern Medical Center, will hold a hiring reception to bring on registered nurses, licensed counselors, and other staff.
The reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Southwestern Behavioral Health Center, 1602 SW 82nd Street.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet the staff, interview on the spot, tour the facility and speak with clinical directors of Southwestern Behavioral Health. The reception is for registered nurses, licensed therapists, healthcare liaisons and others interested in a behavioral health career.
For more information, contact Alexis Davis, Recruitment Coordinator at 580-318-8423