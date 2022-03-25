DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is adding a new, fourth fare category to try to boost revenue. Southwest said Thursday that the new tickets will be more expensive than a basic Wanna Get Away ticket, but cheaper than other seats. It’s the first major change in Southwest’s fare structure since 2007. Southwest officials think the changes will be especially appealing to business travelers.
