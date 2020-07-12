Southwest Oklahoma Home Builders Association has been recognized for its outstanding Tour of Homes Best Publication with an Award of Excellence from the Executive Officers Council (EOC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).
“It is truly an honor to be recognized with this Association Excellence Award,” said Ron Nance, president. “I applaud the committee’s dedication to representing the home builder members and preserving the American Dream of homeownership for our community. I would also like to personally thank and recognize Tonya Dawson for her hard work and dedication in working with our home builder members and the E&M Consulting team in putting together the publication.”
The award was a result of a new magazine for the Tour of Homes along with an interactive App that allows easy accessibility for viewing homes, home details, overview map & categories to help consumers fulfill their home buyer plans.
The Association Excellence Awards is an annual program designed to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of state and local home builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management.