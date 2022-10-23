OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Southwest Oklahoma bankers recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Consumer Lending School in Oklahoma City.
They are: Sadou Diallo, with City National Bank & Trust and David Madigan III, with First National Bank & Trust both of Lawton; Luke Anderson, with All America Bank in Snyder; and Makenzie McDaniel, with Shamrock Bank in Apache.
The four were among 55 graduates of the school, which was held Oct. 3-7 at the OBA Harris Event Center.
The OBA Consumer Lending School, conducted annually, educates students on the overall consumer credit function and helps develop skills to meet the needs of loan customers and their bank. Specific areas of training include loan application generation and credit analysis, loan pricing, collections, direct and indirect lending, real estate structure, bank liability, compliance, risk management, bankruptcy and banking trends.
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry.