Small projects dominate September building permits

Smaller projects dominated the city’s permit list in September as commercial projects reached just over $1 million for the month.
Residential construction permits totaled $1.453 million, including four new homes valued at $890,000.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $250,000, was to finish the interior at the Lawton Marketplace, 2040 NW 82nd, for a new Starbucks coffee shop.
The city also issued a $150,000 permit to remodel space at 30 N. Sheridan (formerly It’s Fashion Metro, and before that, Stage and Anthony’s) for use as an American Freight — Furniture, Mattress, and Appliance store; the chain absorbed Sears Outlets earlier this year.
Other larger commercial permits included:
A $79,600 roofing permit for the tax preparation firm of Barnes, Welsh and Perry, 1401 SW Park Ridge Blvd.;
A $72,495 permit for a roof at 1 Degree Collaboration, a small business incubator partnership, at 1001 SW B;
A $68,735 roofing permit for Cameron Baptist Church, 2619 SW C;
A $36,500 permit to install fire hoods in the remodeled culinary arts facility at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee;
A $28,000 permit to remodel bathrooms at Owens Multi-Purpose Center, 1405 S. 11th;
A $25,000 remodeling permit for Firo’s Pizza, 3902 Cache Road;
A $20,000 permit to finish space for a dental office at Hearts That Care, 1313 W. Gore;
A $20,000 permit for roofing at the Wok-N-Roll restaurant, 4407 Cache Road;
A $15,539 remodeling permit for space for the Lawton Red River Vet Center in Sycamore Square, 10 SW 2nd;
A $15,000 permit for a nutrition center at 2323 W. Gore;
A $15,000 permit to upgrade the Verizon cell tower at 221 SE Park;
A $10,000 permit for a Social Nutrition smoothie and juice bar at 335 NW 2nd in Lawton Town Center;
A $10,000 remodeling permit for a medical marijuana dispensary, 4471 E. Lee;
A $10,000 remodeling permit for the Curlhaus Salon, 306 SW 9th; and
A $10,000 remodeling permit for a conference room at the Comanche Nation Housing Authority, 1918 E. Gore.