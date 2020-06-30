State businesses can request to apply for Oklahoma Business Relief Program funds through participating financial institutions now through July 10. The financial institutions will evaluate applications based on the program rules and make a preliminary determination of business eligibility.
The Oklahoma Business Relief Program (OBRP) offers funding for qualifying businesses that have suffered revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kevin Stitt has designated $50 million in Federal CARES Act funds for the program.
Applications and supporting documents will be submitted by the financial institution to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for a final determination of eligibility, according to a press release. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and funds will be provided to the business through the financial institution; however, at least 20 percent of the program funds will be designated for minority owned businesses.
Grants will be for a maximum of $25,000 per grant. The grant amount will equal two months of average total payroll based on either average of 2019 total payroll or average of January-February 2020 total payroll. Payroll is defined as the same as the federal Paycheck Protection Program. This is a grant program and not a business loan.
Businesses can apply for the economic grants through participating financial institutions until July 10. Distribution of economic grants begins July 17.
More dates will be announced after the first round of applications for economic grants are received.
See the program rules at https://www.okcommerce.gov/wp-content/uploads/Oklahoma-Business-Relief-Program-Rules.pdf