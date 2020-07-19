Small business owners, self-employed workers and freelancers received some welcome news when Congress recently passed the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act. This new law clarifies how businesses can qualify to have all or a portion of its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiven.
Here is what you need to know:
Dec. 31, 2020, is the new deadline to spend loan proceeds. When the PPP program was rolled out this spring, businesses were given 8 weeks after loan funding to use the loan’s proceeds if they wanted to qualify for loan forgiveness. That timeline has now moved to 24 weeks if needed. Due to the extended stay-at-home orders and further assessment of the pandemic, the new deadline is now effectively Dec. 31, 2020.
More loan proceeds can be used for non-payroll expenses. The original law required 75% of loan proceeds to be spent on payroll. For businesses with high cost of goods sold or who had trouble convincing furloughed workers to return to work, hitting this 75% threshold was problematic. The new law reduces the amount of loan proceeds required to be spent on payroll to 60%.
More flexibility in fully restoring workforce. Borrowers now have through Dec. 31, 2020 to restore their workforce levels and wages to the pre-pandemic levels required for full forgiveness. There are three primary exceptions allowed for not having a fully-restored workforce by Dec. 31. Borrowers can adjust their loan forgiveness calculations because of:
• Employees who turned down good faith offers to be re-hired at the same hours and wages as before the pandemic;
• Difficulty finding qualified employees;
• COVID-19 related operating restrictions
Loan terms extended. For loans that do not qualify for forgiveness, borrowers now have up to five years to repay the loan instead of two depending on certain details. The interest rate remains at 1%. Since your bank has 60 days to process your loan forgiveness application and the SBA has 90 days to process the request, your initial payment is now effectively five to six months after your forgiveness application in many cases.
What you need to do
• Download EZ Application Form. If you are a self-employed worker, independent contractor or sole proprietor who has no employees, you may be eligible to use the EZ Loan Forgiveness Application.
• Download Regular Application Form. If you aren’t eligible to use the EZ Loan Forgiveness Application, then you’ll need to complete the regular loan forgiveness application.
• Stay in contact with your lending institution about when and how to complete the loan forgiveness application.
• Consider reaching out to your legislators to let your voice be heard on how you were impacted and to share your story on your PPP loan experience as several U.S. Senators indicated that there will be more changes in the future regarding the program.
The PPP is a constantly evolving area so seeking proper licensed processional help is recommend in many cases. One of my primary objectives is to help you achieve your financial goals through a holistic approach that is also tax efficient in my wealth management practice.
For more information visit www.fredtfoxiii.com.