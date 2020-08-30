The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Brandi Sims has resigned as Vice President of Communications & Membership.
The Chamber’s Interim Vice President, Sharleen Gehers, will assume most of the responsibilities previously fulfilled by Sims.
“On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Mrs. Sims for her many years of hard work and dedication to the Company during her tenure. Her strong expertise helped to further improve our content and product development. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” said Interim Chamber President & CEO Sylvia Burgess.