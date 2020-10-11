You may have started your business as a simple sole proprietorship that files its taxes as a Schedule C on your Form 1040. As your business grows, you may want to change the structure. Here are several scenarios where it may make sense to do just that.
Reasons to create business entities
• Establishing limited liability. The primary reason businesses form corporations and limited liability companies is to create a separate legal entity that provides legal protection. If your business receives a legal summons for a claim, for example, having limited liability may protect your personal assets like your home and car.
• Hiring your first employee. Businesses are generally liable for their employees’ actions taken on behalf of the company. If an employee performs an act that causes an outside party to sue your business, the outside party can come after your personal assets to satisfy the lawsuit if you don’t have limited liability. You should, therefore, incorporate your business if you anticipate hiring your first employee in the near future.
• Establishing credibility. Having a LLC or Inc. after your business’s name can conveys maturity in your business to customers and vendors.
• Accessing credit and/or capital. Incorporating can also make it easier for your business to obtain financing through banks or investors. Banks want to see that your business is legitimate and not simply a hobby. Bringing in investors also requires a business form that allows you to do this. Individuals often co-mingle personal funds with business activity, making it hard to consider lending money.
What you need to do
There are several different business entities to consider, including but not limited to corporations and limited liability companies. There are pros and cons to each entity and tax structure that must be considered. Adding to the complexity are constructing the correct legal filings and related tax obligations for sales tax, income taxes, unemployment, and workers’ compensation and etc. The process of selecting the right structure for your business is not for the faint of heart, and it is always advised to seek properly licensed professional help. One of my primary objectives is to help you achieve your financial goals through a holistic approach that is also tax efficient in my wealth management and tax resolution practice.
For more information, visit www.fredtfoxiii.com