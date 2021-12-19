The future is inventible, and a succession plan has to be in place for the next transition. Even Lawton’s most beloved businesses must sell to the next generation.
On Monday, owner of 52 years Bob Knowles sold the Lawton Machine and Welding and Lawton Bearing Supply to long-time machinist Tommy Honeycutt. What started off as a way to expand his knowledge, would turn into the possibility of taking over Southwest Oklahoma’s lone bearing supply company.
“I was interested in it. I thought it was a great opportunity because there’s not very many people in this industry,” Honeycutt said. “He (Knowles) gave me the opportunity to learn something from him. I knew he had tons of experience, and he was willing to show me.”
Honeycutt attended Cache High School and Great Plains Technology Center. There, Honeycutt attended the Industrial Maintenance tech course after some inspiration from his brother. Following graduation, he spent 15 years working with the City of Lawton doing maintenance and welding.
“It was kind of like working in the shop, but not as in-depth. You never know what we are going to be working on,” he said. “It gave me some experience to come in here, but it really just scratched the surface.”
The relationship between Honeycutt and Knowles quickly began to flourish. Honeycutt would spend a year under the mentorship of Knowles, getting to know all the facets of the operation. As more time went on, the business relationship between the two made too much sense.
“Mr. Knowles had talked about slowing down a bit, and the opportunity to buy the business would come up,” Honeycutt said. “So, I came down here and started working. Everything’s worked out to where we were able to purchase both businesses and keep Bob here. We just hit it off and work really well together, so it just kind of went from there. It worked out best for the both of us.”
In 1945, Bob’s mother and father, Lee and Ruth Knowles, began the Lawton Machine and Welding the same year Bob was born. While too young for school, the Knowles family brought young Bob to the workshop. While some kids were learning basic math, Bob was learning the everyday hustle and bustle of a machinery shop.
“I was raised in it,” Knowles said. “Before I even started grade school, I came to work with my mother every day. I followed my dad around forever.”
In 1970, Bob came back to Lawton to take over the business due to Lee’s declining health. In 1990, Knowles added the bearing supply company, adding the second business to the family company. Even after spending three years in the military, Knowles always knew he was destined to take over the shop.
“I always knew I was going to take it over,” he said. “I knew it was what I wanted to do.”
The companies specialize in industrial repair and machine rework, meaning they can work anything from agriculture equipment, like hay bailers to a computer chair. The Knowles’ family business is known for working on a wide variety of implements.
“We have a wide berth of things we can do. We are considered a job shop,” Knowles said. “We will repair and reproduce an existing part. Mostly, we either repair the part or reproduce it to what their old one was. That’s in whatever field we are doing.“
The Knowles’ machine shops has been a helping hand in the community, working for some familiar names in Lawton. From Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Cameron University and The Lawton Constitution, the two Knowles companies have laid their trademark in the community.
While Knowles is not leading the operation of the two job shops anymore, customers can expect to his smile each time they come into the shop. When a business is engraved as deep as it is for Knowles, retirement is a hard concept to grasp. Even then, having a someone in your corner can go a long way.
“It is the simple fact that the older you get, you can’t do everything that you use to,” he said. “I am going to stay with Tommy, help him and further teach him how we do things and what we do. He is doing a fantastic job.”
Whatever the future may hold, the Lawton Machine and Welding and Lawton Bearing Supply is ready for the next 52 years.
“The biggest thing with me is that is also keeps the business open. It keeps what my dad started alive, and it is something Lawton would really have a problem if we weren’t here,” Knowles said.