Scooter’s Coffee, 2312 W. Gore, will have its grand opening today.
Scooter’s Coffee is best known for its fast drive-thru, specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries.
The drive-through location is owned and operated by Tyrone and Michelle Muldowney.
“We are so excited to bring Scooter’s Coffee to Lawton,” said Michelle. “The community has shown up for us and enjoy scooting up to the window, we are so thankful for their support.”
Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-through franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has over 300 locations in 21 states across the nation.