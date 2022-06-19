Lawton-Southwest Oklahoma projects proposed for funding through the State of Oklahoma’s American Rescue Plan Act will center on water, sewer and health.
But, at least three other projects directly benefitting economic development will fit under the definition of $250 million in Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity (PREP) Funds, Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn told members of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) last week.
Cleghorn was briefing LEDC members after Southwest Oklahoma leaders met with state legislators to discuss projects that had been presented for funding through the $1.8 billion APRA allocation awarded to the State of Oklahoma. Requests for that funding far exceed the amount available, and the Oklahoma Legislature called a special session to discuss how legislators would narrow the field of projects before deciding on exactly which ones will receive money.
“ARPA has a very narrow use,” said LEDC President Brad Cooksey of the guidelines that carefully control what those federal dollars may be spent on, without running the risk of having to repay them.
Cooksey said that’s why he agrees with the proposal to focus the area’s economic development project suggestions on PREP funding. That allocation is reserved to help retrofit areas such as industrial parks, to help them compete for future economic development.
Cleghorn and LEDC members said several critical projects easily fit into under that definition, including the natural gas main that economic development leaders say is vital for the west Lawton industrial park acreage, and the FISTA Innovation Park being developed in vacant retail space in Central Plaza to house military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The FISTA Development Trust Authority has launched renovations for FISTA 1 (the former Sears store), but funding hasn’t yet been identified for FISTA 2 (the former Dillard’s store).
Cleghorn said the two economic development projects are important.
“They’re both needed in the community,” he said.
Community leaders and LEDC members say that is especially true for a new natural gas main for the west industrial park space, a critical upgrade because the existing main is almost at capacity. That is a major stumbling block to continued expansion, economic development experts have said.
Officials have estimated they would need about 15 miles of new line to tap into mains that Summit Energy (formerly CenterPoint) has near the industrial tracts. The ARPA application seeks $19.5 million for the project.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said there is another project that is a good fit for PREP funding: A south industrial bypass for west industrial park.
“That’s a strong project as well,” Rogalski said, of plans that have taken a backseat to the primary goal of creating a north industrial bypass to tie into Rogers Lane/U.S. 62.
While the bypasses would be popular with truckers because they would provide a more direct route to the industrial park, City of Lawton officials like the idea because it would draw heavy semi traffic off city arterials, meaning less wear and tear on streets. The south bypass would extend Goodyear Boulevard south, then southeast to link into Southwest 82nd Street south of the Lawton city limits. Truckers then would follow that road to Oklahoma 36, then head east to link to Interstate 44.
The design firm EST already is working on construction plans for the north bypass, which also has drawn a pledge from the State of Oklahoma to help with construction costs. Rogalski said EST is working on conceptual designs for the south bypass, which will include cost estimates. Officials estimated a total cost at $49.7 million in its ARPA application.
Rogalski said while the project won’t be a City of Lawton project because a majority of the south bypass would be outside the city limits, it will benefit Lawton because it will draw truck traffic away from city streets.
LEDC member Ron Nance, a local developer, said officials should follow the advice of former Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Gary Ridley in ensuring the south bypass project secures right of way on both sides of the road. That road will pass through mostly vacant tracts, and Ridley predicted Comanche County will see companies setting up businesses on both sides of the new bypass if land is available.