Baker Hughes BKR, -3.54% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 12 to 287 this week. That followed increases in each of the last seven weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by 13 to 373, according to Baker Hughes. February West Texas Intermediate crude CLG21, -0.61% continued to trade sharply lower following the data, losing $1.34, or 2.5%, to $52.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cruise held in honor of Lawton business owner
- 95th Training Division makes history with first woman general
- Fort Sill general said three recent deaths being investigated as suicides
- Lawton teen faces serial burglary allegations
- Duncan Bypass will receive state funds for new interchange
- Punching Lawton police officer lands man in jail
- Another pleads to role in grisly June 2019 killing of Lawton man
- Vehicle cruise to remember young Lawton man, shine light on suicide
- Longtime Lawton pastor dies at 93
- Teen accused of adult crimes against Lawton police