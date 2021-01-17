Baker Hughes BKR, -3.54% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 12 to 287 this week. That followed increases in each of the last seven weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by 13 to 373, according to Baker Hughes. February West Texas Intermediate crude CLG21, -0.61% continued to trade sharply lower following the data, losing $1.34, or 2.5%, to $52.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

