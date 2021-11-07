The number of rigs running in the U.S. rose by eight in the last week to 652 as of Nov. 3, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up by 4% in the last month and up 87% YOY. The largest week-over-week increase by major play occurred in the Permian, where five rigs were added, bringing the total to 245.
Notably, Occidental Petroleum has ramped its Permian rig count by two since mid-October and has 14 rigs running, making it the second-most active operator in the play. Top Permian driller Pioneer Natural Resources is up by one on the week at 25, with 24 of those in the Midland Basin. Only one Pioneer rig is in the Delaware Basin, where the company has announced a deal to sell its entire position to Continental Resources for $3.25 billion.