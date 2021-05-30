Bethlehem Baptist Church will have more parking space and a garage to hold its vehicles if the City Council accepts a recommendation from the City Planning Commission.
The church’s plans to expand into a lot immediately east of the church won approval from commissioners Thursday, clearing the recommendation for inclusion on the council agenda. The specific proposal is a rezoning and Use Permitted on Review request to change a now-empty lot at 516 NW Arlington from residential zoning to PF Public Facilities District, a designation given to churches, schools and public facilities.
In this case, it reflects the fact the lot on the east side of Northwest 6th Street is part of the church on the west side of the street. The church plans to convert the 7,500-square-foot tract to a 22-slot parking lot with a 28-foot by 35-foot garage on its south end. The data is included in the binding site plan, meaning no significant changes can be made there without permission from the city.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the tract is an accessory use to the church and while the request is simple, it comes with multiple associated actions. In addition to the change in zoning from R-2 Two-Family Dwelling District and a Use Permitted on Review designation, the council must grant a revocable permit to allow parking along the west side of the lot because that area is within the Northwest 6th Street right of way.
Commissioners, noting a two-story metal building that is part of the church complex, insisted their Use Permitted on Review approval contain provisions requiring the garage to have a brick veneer.
“I want some guidelines,” said commissioner Deborah Jones, of requirements the commission can attach to the Use Permitted on Review document that will allow the church to convert the lot, adding she won’t support construction of “another metal building.”
CPC Chair David Denham agreed, saying he wanted the garage “to match the church, not the metal building on the other side.” The Rev. Willie Smith, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, said the church is leaning toward brick veneer for the structure, keyed to match the church itself.
“We don’t like the metal building either,” Smith said.
Jennifer Honeyager and her husband Brian, who own the residential property immediately east of the lot, had other concerns: fencing, both existing and proposed. As a requirement for the PF zoning, the church will have to install an opaque fence and vegetation screening (in this case, trees).
Jennifer Honeyager, who said the church has been a great neighbor, asked whether the wooden (opaque) fence could be 8 feet tall, to shield bedroom windows on the west side of her house (Smith agreed). She and her husband also asked about two old growth trees between the two properties and entwined in the existing chain link fence. City staff recommended the church have the property surveyed to determine on whose property the trees and fence are located.