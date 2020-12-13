OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Tourism and Recreation department announced massive upgrades and renovations to many state parks, including Quartz Mountain.
A large chunk of $48.6 million in state bond money designated to repair state parks will go to the Quartz Mountain Lodge and golf course.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinell said in a press conference Thursday the park was in worse shape than initially thought when the tourism department took over the facility Oct. 1. Quartz Mountain State Park was transferred from the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education to the Oklahoma Tourism Department in October under State House Bill 2753.
Pinell said every building in the park would require a new roof before renovations on the interior of the structures could begin. These unforeseen problems have more than doubled original estimates on renovations. The project also has pushed the annual Summer Arts Institute program from June to July.
“Obviously we thought we would spend a modest amount on renovations,” Pinell said. “Quartz Mountain is more than double what we thought because it was in incredibly bad shape. I mean, we’re talking about replacing every roof before we can even go in and look at the rooms, which are in very poor condition.”
Pinell said originally the bond was set up for $45 million but another $3 million was needed to cover Quartz Mountain. He said because of the work needed to get the lodge usable again, that other parts of the park will be set aside until more money is raised.
“We will end up having to use money than we thought we were using on other parts of Quartz Mountain on the lodge because of just the shear amount of work there is to do there,” said Pinell. “It’s big. We kind of had the wish list of work that everybody wanted to do, which quite frankly was about $14 million. That’s way over so we’ve had to peel that back to the things we absolutely have to fix in the lodge.”
Outside the lodge, Pinell said there are two RV campgrounds that have been closed for several years because of a lack of water.
“There’s no water because the water well failed and (Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education) didn’t fix it,” Pinell said. “They didn’t have the money to fix it.”
In addition to the remodeling, the state park also will open a new Foggy Bottom Kitchen, which is operated by Swadley’s Bar-B-Q. The restaurants are now open in many Oklahoma state parks.
Oklahoma Tourism Director Jerry Winchester said the Department outsourced its in-park restaurants to Foggy Bottom after looking at airports. He said larger airports would invite local eateries in rather than manage food services themselves. After looking at parks with concessions, Winchester said his department saw that many kitchens were neglected and most had broken appliances. He said while the department may be losing money by outsourcing concessions to Foggy Bottom, it would allow the department to provide visitors with a better experience and higher quality food which would lead more visitors and higher revenue for the department.