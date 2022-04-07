WASHINGTON — Oklahoma 3rd Dist. Rep. Frank Lucas joined five other Representatives in sending a letter to President Biden urging action on rising fertilizer prices.
“Rising fertilizer prices are placing a tremendous burden on farming communities across the country and Oklahoma. Whether it be continued supply chain issues or the fallout from Russia’s premeditated invasion of Ukraine, the disruption of fertilizer and commodity markets will have far reaching consequences for farm incomes, agricultural yields, and food prices,” Lucas said in a statement.
Fertilizer prices rose significantly through March of this year. Diammonium phosphate (DAP), the world’s most commonly used fertilizer, reached its highest price on record last week, up 16 percent from the previous month. The price of urea rose 10 percent in the same period, according to a press release.
Prices have been further impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with sanctions bringing Russian fertilizer imports to a standstill. Russia is consistently among the world’s leading exporters of fertilizer, with a trade volume of nearly $9 billion annually, supplying nearly 50 percent of the world’s ammonium nitrate and more than 20 percent of the world’s potash — two key ingredients in agricultural fertilizers.
“Since January 2021, according to the most recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture, the prices of key fertilizer sources have substantially increased as follows: anhydrous ammonia (by 203 percent); urea (by 141 percent); liquid nitrogen (by 162 percent); monoammonium phosphate (by 74 percent); potash (by 125 percent); and farm diesel (by 95 percent). Ongoing supply-chain bottlenecks and the rising cost of energy are among the factors sending fertilizer prices soaring, and disruptions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will only compound the problem. As a result, Americans will pay more at restaurants, grocery stores, and elsewhere,” according to the letter.
“We are therefore urging your administration to review all available options to lower the cost of fertilizer, including but not limited to: eliminating the cross-border vaccine mandate for transporters of essential commerce; urging the USDA to use its existing authorities under the food supply chain and pandemic response resources to provide support for farmers facing financial difficulties; ensuring agricultural minerals like phosphate and potash are part of the Department of the Interior’s crucial mission; increasing U.S. gas production; and approving pending export permits at the Department of Energy for liquefied natural gas,” according to the letter.