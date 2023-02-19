Work continues on HTeaO

Workers bundle up against the winter chill as they labor on the exterior of the new HTeaO drive-through under construction at 3323 Cache Road. HTeaO is a Texas-based chain of ice tea stores.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Remodeling projects for new retailers helped push the value of construction permits to almost $11 million in January.

New home construction remained slow, although there was a surge in duplex construction in south Lawton.