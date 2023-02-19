Remodeling projects for new retailers helped push the value of construction permits to almost $11 million in January.
New home construction remained slow, although there was a surge in duplex construction in south Lawton.
Commercial permits totaled $5.247 million last month. They included a $1.2 million permit to remodel space in Sheridan Mall at Gore Boulevard and Sheridan Road for a DD’s Discounts store.
Chad Rogers of Rogers Commercial Properties said what was formerly the Office Depot will be remodeled to accommodate a DD’s Discounts store.
DD’s is owned by Ross Stores, which also has a Ross location in the shopping center. Rogers said the Ross store has renewed its lease and “they are both committed to stay with us for the long haul.”
The remodeling project will renovate 24,108 square feet on the north end of the mall.
The city issued a $1.229 million permit to finish 8,505 square feet of space for a Burlington Coat Factory at 1732 NW 82nd in the Lawton Marketplace. A $1.722 million permit was issued in October to remodel 26,567 square feet of existing space and construct new space. The city also issued a $121,000 permit to install a fire sprinkler system at the site.
In residential construction, the city issued two permits for single-family homes valued at $425,000 and six permits for two-family homes valued at $1.758 million. The units are west of South 11th Street on Oklahoma and Texas Avenues north of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Other large permits included:
•A $650,000 permit to remodel exam space at the Heart and Vascular Center, 3106 NW Arlington;
•A $396,644 permit for remodeling at the Walmart at 1002 N. Sheridan;
•A $382,127 permit for a fire alarm system at Bar-S Foods, 802 SW Goodyear Blvd.;
•A $300,000 permit to remodel 15,000 square feet for the state Department of Mental Health at No. 2 E Lee;
•A $180,000 permit to remodel the City National Bank inside the Walmart at 1002 N. Sheridan;
•A $100,000 permit to remodel 5,730 square feet at No. 2 E. Lee for Great Plains Improvement Foundation and Oklahoma Child Support Services;
•A $50,000 permit to add a 1,129 square-foot warehouse addition for Summit Utilities at 106 SW H;
•A $48,000 permit to add 1,260 square feet to Don Evans Trailer Sales and Repair, 1715 Cache Road;
•A $40,000 permit to upgrade the Verizon cell tower at 221 SE Park Ave.;
•A $25,000 permit to finish the interior of a maintenance building at Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore;
•An $18,880 permit for a fire alarm system for Dora’s Day Care, 909 W. Lee; and
•A $16,000 fire alarm system permit for Comanche Nation day care, 298 SW B.